Poetry Cafe

“Poetry Café,” an event featuring readings from five local celebrated poets, will be hosted at the Raleigh Court Branch of Roanoke Public Libraries on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in celebration of National Poetry Month. Sponsored by Roanoke Public Libraries, Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, and the Roanoke Higher Education Center, the event is free and open to the public. Attendees do not have to pre-register and free café-style coffee and refreshments will be served.

In addition to scheduled readings, Poetry Café will also include an open mic segment, where the community is encouraged to share their own work. The library will also hold a special poetry-themed story time feature for kids at 10:30 a.m., prior to the performances.

Featured Poets:

T.J. Anderson III – Poet and musician T.J. Anderson III is the author of six books of poetry, including his most recent collection t/here it is, published by The University of Chicago Press in January 2023. A former Fulbright Scholar at Cairo University, Anderson teaches literature, poetry, and creative writing at Hollins University.

Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock – Slam poet, Hip-Hop Performer, actor, and Perry F. Kendig award-nominated artist Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock is the host/curator of Soul Sessions: a bi-weekly open-mic poetry show providing an inclusive space for individuals to express themselves freely. He also works at The Jefferson Center music lab as their lead Hip-Hop studies teacher.

Dionte “Taye The Truth” Hall – Dionte Hall is a lyricist performing as Taye the Truth in Roanoke. He has given numerous spoken word and music performances, and his music is hailed as uplifting, relatable, and accessible to a variety of audiences. Hall was recognized in The Roanoker’s “40 Under 40” list for 2023 and was the 2021 recipient of the Neighborhood Arts Award.

Jeanne Larsen – Jeanne Larsen is the author of four novels, two books of translated poetry, and three books of original poetry. Her latest collection, What Penelope Chooses, was the winner of the Cider Press Review Book Award in 2019. Larsen was the inaugural Jackson Professor of Creative Writing at Hollins University, where she taught from 1980-2019.

Meighan Sharp – Meighan Sharp’s work has appeared in Crazyhorse, The Florida Review, Cimarron Review, DIALOGIST, and the annual Best New Poets series. In December 2022 she released Effusive Greetings to Friends, a poetry collection co-written with David Huddle. She co-directs the summer creative program for high school women at Hollins University, where she also earned her MFA in 2011.