Poetry in Motion

Center in the Square 1 Market Square SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Poetry in Motion is a Deaf accessible evening of performance arts based on the Poem "Lark Ascending" by George Meredith. With a Poem reading with interpreter, an original choral work based on the poem with interpreters, A original ballet inspired by the poem and choral work using ASL incorporated into the dance movements so the dancers are 'singing' the poem with their bodies. Also 'Moonlight over Water' a film shot in Roanoke about a deaf ballerina will also be previewed at the performance. Featuring 16 local professional artists, this show is a great way to celebrate the arts in Roanoke for Deaf and Hearing audiences alike.

