Dr Pepper Park Poison Tribute: Shot of Poison comes to Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Ticket Prices

ADVANCED: $18.00 *

VIP PATIO: $30.00 *

Meet and greet with the artists.

VIP SKYBOX: $45.00 *

Rooftop deck with access to a private cash bar & bathroom. The Skybox is not handicap accessible. These tickets offer the best views at the park!

Shot of Poison is a group of talented, veteran New England-based musicians who have created a top-shelf, authentic tribute to the 30th anniversary of Poison, the phenomenal, fun-loving, Los Angeles-based glam rockers who burst onto MTV in 1987 and put the term "glam rock" back into the national lexicon. Since then, Poison have sold over 50 million records worldwide and become legendary for their energetic live shows.

At a Shot of Poison performance, expect a party atmosphere, an introductory video, spot-on costumes and musical performances, great sound and lighting, accompanying video presentation, stage props, special effects, a "rose ceremony," lots of audience interaction including sing-alongs, and a theatrical, highly visual performance of Poison classics with energy to spare.

Poison owes its continuing popularity in part to lead vocalist Bret Michaels, who became a pop-culture icon for a second time in the 2000s with several of his own reality TV series on VH1, plus NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, a solo recording career, appearances on numerous talk shows, even a spot on American Idol. "Poison" has thus remained a household name for thirty years, with Bret Michaels known to most Americans between the ages of 25 and 60.

Shot of Poison's members have amazing rock & roll credits, know their stuff, and promise to bring a full-on party with every show full of the fun atmosphere of Poison's rowdy, arena-rock exploits, with the music done right, and the imagery that so many have grown up with and loved. A portion of the proceeds from all Shot of Poison merchandise sales is donated to the Bret Michaels Life Rocks Foundation to benefit childhood cancer and diabetes, homeless individuals, veterans' causes, disaster relief, animal welfare, and more.