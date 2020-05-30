× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Book by Melvin Tunstall III, Music by Greg Borowsky & Douglas Lyons, and Lyrics by Douglas Lyons

Family, Musical, Young Audiences | May 30 – July 3

8-year-old Lily Polkadot just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway, and is the first Polkadot in an all Square school. Experiencing everything from daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily feels hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected friendship. Inspired by Civil Rights pioneers Ruby Bridges and The Little Rock Nine, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for the world, reminding us that our differences make us awesome, not outcasts. MMT will delight families everywhere by performing this touring show at schools, libraries, parks, and neighborhood venues around the region. Admission is free, and MMT will distribute free books to student audience members as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy.