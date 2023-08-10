Pollinator Promenade-Mountain View Community Garden

× Expand Deena Sasser Pollinator Promenade! - 1 Pollenator Promenade Flyer

Mountain View Community Garden, 740 13th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, USA

About The Event

Join CVC for FREE guided visits to local pollinator gardens!

We'll visit a different garden each day between August 7-August 11, 2023 from 10am-11:30am.

Come to one, or come to all!

Programs are for all ages and are FREE, but preregistration is required.