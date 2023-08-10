Pollinator Promenade-Mountain View Community Garden

to

Mountain View 714 13th St. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Mountain View Community Garden, 740 13th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, USA

About The Event

Join CVC for FREE guided visits to local pollinator gardens!

We'll visit a different garden each day between August 7-August 11, 2023 from 10am-11:30am.

Come to one, or come to all!

Programs are for all ages and are FREE, but preregistration is required.

Info

Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
5403455523
