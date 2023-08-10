Pollinator Promenade-Mountain View Community Garden
Mountain View 714 13th St. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
About The Event
Join CVC for FREE guided visits to local pollinator gardens!
We'll visit a different garden each day between August 7-August 11, 2023 from 10am-11:30am.
Come to one, or come to all!
Programs are for all ages and are FREE, but preregistration is required.
