× Expand Clean Valley Council Pollinator Promenade 2025 (Constant Contact newsletter image) - 1 Visit cleanvalley.org/get-involved for more information and to register.

Clean Valley Council will host Pollinator Promenade the week of Aug. 4-8 to highlight pollinators and the plants that support them during guided tours at a different location each day from 10 a.m. to noon.

The tours are free and for all ages. Please register for every tour you'd like to attend by visiting: cleanvalley.org/copy-of-get-involved.

Aug. 4 - Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden / Mill Mountain Discovery Center Pollinator Garden

Aug. 5 - Kiwanis Nature Park Pollinator Garden at Lower Horton Park

Aug. 6 - Brown-Robertson Park / Lick Run Farm

Aug. 7 - Mountain View Community Garden

Aug. 8 - Washington Park

Three-quarters of the world's flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. Yet, habitat loss, disease, parasites, and environmental contaminants are contributing to the decline of many pollinator species. Attend any or all of these tours to find out how to attract pollinators to your yard.