Pollinator Promenade
to
Roanoke Valley Roanoke, Virginia
Clean Valley Council
Visit cleanvalley.org/get-involved for more information and to register.
Clean Valley Council will host Pollinator Promenade the week of Aug. 4-8 to highlight pollinators and the plants that support them during guided tours at a different location each day from 10 a.m. to noon.
The tours are free and for all ages. Please register for every tour you'd like to attend by visiting: cleanvalley.org/copy-of-get-involved.
Aug. 4 - Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden / Mill Mountain Discovery Center Pollinator Garden
Aug. 5 - Kiwanis Nature Park Pollinator Garden at Lower Horton Park
Aug. 6 - Brown-Robertson Park / Lick Run Farm
Aug. 7 - Mountain View Community Garden
Aug. 8 - Washington Park
Three-quarters of the world's flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. Yet, habitat loss, disease, parasites, and environmental contaminants are contributing to the decline of many pollinator species. Attend any or all of these tours to find out how to attract pollinators to your yard.