Polymer Clay Jewelry

Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. Create your own jewelry!

Do you love the charm of handmade jewelry? Whether you like statement pieces, or more understated elegance, the choice is yours. After an overview of basic clay hand-building and decoration techniques, such as how to marble clay and add texture to your design, you can spend the rest of the time creating your own one-of-a-kind earrings or necklace! You can expect to leave with at least one finished piece of jewelry to enjoy wearing. Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $25 general public, $20 members.