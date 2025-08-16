Get ready for tail-wagging fun at the Taubman Museum of Art’s first ever Pop PUPmuseum, a one-of-a-kind outdoor museum experience designed especially for dogs and their humans!

Since we don’t allow pets in the human museum (only trained service animals are permitted), we’re bringing the museum outdoors!

This paw-some event brings the Museum to the pups with an opportunity to enjoy some prints of our permanent collection, and vendors that celebrate the creativity and curiosity of our four-legged friends.

Hosted right behind the Museum on Norfolk Avenue, Pop PUPmuseum is the perfect blend of culture and play, where dogs can explore and pose for the paw-parazzi.

Whether you’re a proud pup parent or just love to see dogs having a great time, this is one museum day you won’t want to miss!

Tickets to go on sale soon – mark your calendars now and stay tuned!