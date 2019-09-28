× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Create a pop style painting of your own!

Inspired by our special exhibition, POP Power from Warhol to Koons, this painting class will give you the skills you need to paint like the Pop Art pros! A canvas will be prepped and ready for you when you arrive with a drawing inspired by a piece in the show so you can focus on creating your color palette and adding paint and background patterns to your canvas. You can bet on leaving with a piece of art you will want to hang on the wall immediately! No experience necessary. All materials are provided. Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $50 general public, $45 members.