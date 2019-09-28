Pop Style Painting

to Google Calendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Inspired by our special exhibition, POP Power from Warhol to Koons, this painting class will give you the skills you need to paint like the Pop Art pros! A canvas will be prepped and ready for you when you arrive with a drawing inspired by a piece in the show so you can focus on creating your color palette and adding paint and background patterns to your canvas. You can bet on leaving with a piece of art you will want to hang on the wall immediately! No experience necessary. All materials are provided. Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $50 general public, $45 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Style Painting - 2019-09-28 12:00:00