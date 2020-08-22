× Expand Williamson Road Area Business Association Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Night

The Williamson Road Area Business Association (WRABA) welcomes you to a Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Night for socially distanced fun for the community including food trucks, live music and a drive-in movie on a big screen with a free box of popcorn for every vehicle.

• Friday, August 21: Jurassic Park (PG-13)

• Saturday, August 22: Shrek (PG)

Gates open at 6:30pm. The movie begins each night at dusk with audio available via FM radio.

Tickets available at www.WilliamsonRoad.org. $20 suggested contribution per vehicle. Advance ticket purchase is required -- one ticket per vehicle.

Proceeds from the events will benefit WRABA and The Grandin Theatre Foundation.

The events take place at 5411 Williamson Rd. behind the former Happy’s Flea Market at the site of Fort Knox Self Drive-Thru Self Storage, which is currently under construction and opening this fall.

They are sponsored by Cherney Development, developer and owner of Fort Knox Drive-Thru Self Storage, as well as Carter Bank & Trust, Lew’s Restaurant, American Financial Planning, Edward Jones Financial, Freedom First Credit Union, Lazy Bulldog Food Truck, Lee Hartman & Sons, Mountain Radio, Neely’s Accounting, Northwest Ace Hardware, OVM Financial, Wheeler Media and WSLS-10.