Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games

to Google Calendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00

Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia 24551

Join Poplar Forest for a day focused on the family, including hands-on activities, scavenger hunts and demonstrations. August 3rd features the theme of All Fun and Colonial Games, including a tin-punch activity, ongoing games of Trap Ball, Sack races, and Colonial Hoops, and sit-down activities like Mancala, Checkers, Domino’s and Water-coloring. Take-home crafts include watercolors, and tin punch sheets.

Info

Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia 24551 View Map
434.525.1806
to Google Calendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games - 2019-08-03 11:00:00