Poplar Forest Family Days: All Fun and Colonial Games

Join Poplar Forest for a day focused on the family, including hands-on activities, scavenger hunts and demonstrations. August 3rd features the theme of All Fun and Colonial Games, including a tin-punch activity, ongoing games of Trap Ball, Sack races, and Colonial Hoops, and sit-down activities like Mancala, Checkers, Domino’s and Water-coloring. Take-home crafts include watercolors, and tin punch sheets.