Poplar Forest Family Days: Archeology Adventures
Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia 24551
Join Poplar Forest for a day focused on the family, including hands-on activities, scavenger hunts and demonstrations. July 13th focuses on the theme of Archeology Adventures, which includes demonstrations on cross-mending and screening for artifacts, and activities like designing your own Presidential China or your own retreat house. Take away crafts include spatter painting with poplar leaves and other natural plants.
Info
