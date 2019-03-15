Poplar Forest: Opening Day

Poplar Forest re-opens daily, offering guided tours and a host of special events. Explore the Founding Father’s private retreat on an hour-long tour; guides share true stories and anecdotes about Jefferson’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers gleaned from his correspondence and diaries, as well as archaeological evidence. For more insight into the work and lives of the enslaved residents, weekend visitors have the opportunity to add an Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

Admission includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and slave quarter site. Admission fees: $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (ages 65+) and military (must show ID); $8 for college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $4 for youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.