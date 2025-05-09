× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva Untitled design - 1 Poppies in Tuscany Paint & Sip

Overview

Unleash your inner artist at Stoney Brook Vineyards on April, from 6:00-8:00 pm!

Join us for a fun Paint & Sip event where you’ll create your masterpiece while sipping delicious wine and enjoying the breathtaking views of Troutville, VA. 🍷🎨

This event is family-friendly, all supplies are provided & you must purchase your tickets in advance. Ticket price includes stretched canvas, premium paint, aprons, instruction, and easy hacks, so "No talent or skill is required."

Stoney Brook Vineyards is the perfect spot for all kinds of gatherings! Whether you’re enjoying a glass of wine in their cozy indoor tasting room or relaxing by the fireplace in the spacious gathering room, you're covered. The outdoor covered patio is perfect for enjoying the fresh air, and there are heaters to keep you warm if needed.

This is a family-friendly venue, so feel free to bring the little ones – and don’t forget, your leashed, friendly pups are always welcome too! They offer a variety of award-winning wines, snacks like chips, non-alcoholic drinks, and cheese & cracker boxes, but you’re also welcome to bring your food. Food trucks are sometimes on-site, and if you’re looking for a wedding venue nearby, they've got that too!

(Just a heads-up, dogs are only allowed on the Sipping Porch and farm areas.)

Come by and enjoy a relaxing time at Stoney Brook!

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events