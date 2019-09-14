Pork By the James Barbeque Competition

If you’re a fan of meat and music, you’ll love Buchanan’s Pork By the James Seriously Smokin’ Barbeque Competition.

Join us on the bank of the James River on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in downtown Buchanan for a seriously good time. This event welcomes amateur Barbeque Chefs to put their grilling skills to the test as teams participate in Buchanan’s third annual cooking competition.