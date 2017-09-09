If you’re a fan of meat and music, you’ll love Buchanan’s Pork By the James Seriously Smokin’ Barbeque Competition.

Join us on the bank of the James River on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in downtown Buchanan for a seriously good time. This event welcomes Barbeque Chefs to put their grilling skills to the test as teams participate in Buchanan’s second annual cooking competition. Prizes include; Judges Choice First Place $500, Second Place $250 and Third Place $100. The People’s Choice Award is $50 plus Trophy.

Saturday’s Barbeque Competition Includes

• Gates Open to the Public at 5:00 pm for sampling until 7:00 pm

• Live Music featuring Groova Scape

• Beer Garden 5:00 pm through 9:00 pm

• Buchanan Tri – Run, Ride, River Race will finish on the Buchanan Town Park

• Awards Ceremony at 7:30 pm with the announcement of the Judges Award and the People’s Choice Award

Enjoy an evening of Pork Barbeque, a live concert featuring Groova Scape and good times next to the James River.