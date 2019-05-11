Portraits II: Painting

× Expand Courtesy of Taubman Museum of Art. Create your own painted portrait!

This class will begin with an overview of important paintings in portraiture, including a brief tour of the exhibition Midwest Paint Group and Invited Guests: Self Portraits, on view in the galleries. We will be working with gouache paint, a richly pigmented watercolor with qualities that can mimic both acrylic and traditional watercolor paint. The first day will be spent trying different techniques and creating quick, small portraits. The second day will be project-based, where the instructor will assist you on a small portrait project from start to finish. For a deeper dive into the subject, take both classes. You are also welcome to take this class a la carte. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost Series: $75 general public, $60 members; per class: $40 general, $35 members.