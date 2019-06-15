Portraits III: Relief Printmaking

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Create a linocut portrait!

This class will begin with a look at portraiture in printmaking, specifically in woodcuts and linocuts. With a quick overview of techniques and best practices, this class will focus on the design and completion of a single portrait print. For a deeper dive and the possibility of either a multicolor or larger print, sign up for both days; or do a single color small print by signing up a la carte. This class is offered both Sat. 15th from 1-4p.m. and Sun. 16th from 1-4 p.m. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: Series: $75 general public, $60 members. Per class: $40 general, $35 members.