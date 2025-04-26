"Portraits of America"
to
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
The sounds of America give us a shared sense of place, from Ellington’s Giggling Rapids to Copland’s Simple Gifts, and even our own Blue Ridge Spirit. Join the RSO in our season finale, featuring our own Jeff Midkiff and beautiful works of some of America’s greatest composers.
Jeff Midkiff, mandolin
Roanoke Symphony & Chorus
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Wiley: Blue Ridge Spirit
Higdon: Mandolin Concerto (RSO Premiere)
Copland: The Promise of Living from The Tender Land
Ellington: Giggling Rapids
Copland: Simple Gifts: Shaker Tune
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2, “Romantic”