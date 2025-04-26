"Portraits of America"

× Expand Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

The sounds of America give us a shared sense of place, from Ellington’s Giggling Rapids to Copland’s Simple Gifts, and even our own Blue Ridge Spirit. Join the RSO in our season finale, featuring our own Jeff Midkiff and beautiful works of some of America’s greatest composers.

Jeff Midkiff, mandolin

Roanoke Symphony & Chorus

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Wiley: Blue Ridge Spirit

Higdon: Mandolin Concerto (RSO Premiere)

Copland: The Promise of Living from The Tender Land

Ellington: Giggling Rapids

Copland: Simple Gifts: Shaker Tune

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2, “Romantic”