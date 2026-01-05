Do Portugal Circus is coming to Roanoke!

Valley View Mall Valley View Blvd, Roanoke, Virginia

Do Portugal Circus is coming to Roanoke for the first time ever! Performing under the Big Top in the parking lot of Valley View Mall from January 9th - January 25th.

Tickets available at www.DoPortugalCircus.com and on-site at our ticket office.

A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime!

Kids & Family
