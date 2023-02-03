Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation features more than 180 prints by contemporary women artists who employ a strategy of fragmentation in their artistic process. A notable strength of the exhibition is its focus on women artists of color who historically have been underrepresented in many museums’ permanent collections and in exhibition programming.
