Potter's Wheel Interactive Demo

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Have you ever watched the transformative process of creating something on a potter’s wheel? Maybe you want to try it out, but aren’t sure it's for you? Join us for this short, interactive demonstration by ceramics enthusiast and instructor Mariam Foster. Perfect for those who might be interested in taking a longer class, you’ll observe Mariam throw several different vessels on the wheel, have time to ask questions, and experience the mesmerizing process of throwing on the wheel. No experience necessary, so bring your lunch and be ready to relax. All who attend this demonstration will receive $5 off their registration for a full-length Intro to the Potter’s Wheel Workshop. Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5403425760
