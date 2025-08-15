Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Courtesy The Spot on Kirk
Don't miss The Prabir Trio along with The Young Sinclairs and The Stray Lions at The Spot on Kirk, Friday, August 15, 2025!
The Prabir Trio is a rock and roll group from Richmond, VA. Kelli Strawbridge on drums, Jeremy Flax on bass, and Kenneka Cook on harmony vocals are the balancing act to Prabir's high octane guitar and lyrics inspired by his upbringing in India, making a very different musicians together in a very comfortable yet refreshing new setting.
The Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com
The Stray Lions - thestraylions.bandcamp.com
Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $12 Advance | $15 Day of Show
Click here to purchase tickets.