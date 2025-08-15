Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Don't miss The Prabir Trio along with The Young Sinclairs and The Stray Lions at The Spot on Kirk, Friday, August 15, 2025!

The Prabir Trio is a rock and roll group from Richmond, VA. Kelli Strawbridge on drums, Jeremy Flax on bass, and Kenneka Cook on harmony vocals are the balancing act to Prabir's high octane guitar and lyrics inspired by his upbringing in India, making a very different musicians together in a very comfortable yet refreshing new setting.

The Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com

The Stray Lions - thestraylions.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $12 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.