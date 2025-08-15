Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Don't miss The Prabir Trio along with The Young Sinclairs and The Stray Lions at The Spot on Kirk, Friday, August 15, 2025!

The Prabir Trio is a rock and roll group from Richmond, VA. Kelli Strawbridge on drums, Jeremy Flax on bass, and Kenneka Cook on harmony vocals are the balancing act to Prabir's high octane guitar and lyrics inspired by his upbringing in India, making a very different musicians together in a very comfortable yet refreshing new setting.

The Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com

The Stray Lions - thestraylions.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets:  $12 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.

Info

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions - 2025-08-15 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions - 2025-08-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions - 2025-08-15 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prabir Trio, The Young Sinclairs, The Stray Lions - 2025-08-15 20:00:00 ical