"Preservation and Funding of the National Park System" Discussion

The US National Park program is operating under threat. Is this good, bad or OK? We will examine the status and future of the National Park program. Discussion participants will leave the meetup with a clearer understanding of the situation and an idea of what they want Congress to do. Notify all of your outdoor enthusiast type friends (hikers, fishermen, fisherwomen, hunters, campers, naturist, cyclist, etc.). AND, notify your friends who want taxes reduced. Invite them to join the discussion. One hour discussions at 10:30 am (NEW SESSION), 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm.