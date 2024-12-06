× Expand Jefferson Center

At the heart of musical evolution, New Orleans stands as a beacon of cultural fusion. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band embodies this spirit, preserving and revitalizing the city's musical legacy for over 60 years. Their latest album, "So It Is," continues this tradition by blending Afro-Cuban rhythms, Afrobeat, and Fire Music, creating a modern sound. Their performances alongside icons like Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, and the Foo Fighters highlight their influence and relevance, bridging the gap between past and present.

Tickets:

Bronze: $30

Silver: $40

Gold: $50

Platinum: $60

Premium Loge: $75

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.