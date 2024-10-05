Preservation Pub Crawl

× Expand Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation 2024 Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt

Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation's annual Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt is back with our fall 2024 event. The pub crawl is a fun way to learn more about Roanoke’s historic landscape while helping the organization raise money to further their mission of preserving the valley’s most important architectural and cultural icons.

The pub crawl will take place on Saturday, October 5th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Compete for prizes by completing a fun 1910s history-themed scavenger hunt featuring questions about people and places important to Roanoke’s past!

Participants proceed at their own pace after checking in at BILLY's Roanoke, between 2 pm and 3 pm, where they will receive scavenger hunt instructions, and sign a liability waiver. Ticket costs: $30/person, $60/team of two, $90/team of three, and $100/team of four. Team registration is highly encouraged!

Food and drink specials will be available at establishments on the pub crawl. (No purchase is required to compete in the scavenger hunt.)

End your pub crawl by 5:00 p.m. at a designated location where you will turn in your scavenger hunt answers. RVPF hosts will tally the scores for the scavenger hunt and results will be announced soon after.

Teams participating can choose to dress in historical fashion–“dress your decade”–and will receive one free scavenger hunt answer to give them a leg up! Additionally, teams that dress up will be entered into a costume contest!

Prizes include a night stay at Fire Station One Boutique Hotel and more!

Sponsored by: Brown Edwards, Balzar & Associates, Brian Wishneff & Associates, and D. David Parr, Esq.

Supported by: BILLY's, Six and Sky Rooftop Grille, Three Notch'd Brewing Company, and 202 Social House.