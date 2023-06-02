PRIDE BALL AT THE TAUBMAN
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Pride month kicks off with an evening of fantastic music, dance, and a fashion
show from Fashionista Roanoke, followed by a performance by the Iconic
International House of Ninja, founded in New York City!
Music by legendary DJ Steve “Chip-Chop” Gonzalez, who has collaborated with
Madonna, Rihanna, and Bruno Mars.
The Iconic House of Ninja and their dance crew are the royal descendants of the
Godfather of Vogue, Willi Ninja, from NYC. For the newbie, check out Pose on
Hulu, a four-time Emmy award-winning mini-series and Legendary on HBO Max,
to brush up. Ballroom is a tradition that originated in the Black and Latino
LGBTQ+ community that was excluded from the “primarily white” drag scene.
These safe-houses protected LGBTQ+ artists against the bigotry and violence of
their families and communities but simultaneously created a unique dance and
fashion tradition. Since then, Ballroom has spread all over the world and now to
Roanoke. Be there for this breathtaking event and for a mixer at Hotel Roanoke.