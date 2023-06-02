PRIDE BALL AT THE TAUBMAN

× Expand International House of Ninja Iconic\International House of Ninja, founded in New York City!Music by legendary DJ Steve “Chip-Chop” Gonzalez

Pride month kicks off with an evening of fantastic music, dance, and a fashion

show from Fashionista Roanoke, followed by a performance by the Iconic

International House of Ninja, founded in New York City!

Music by legendary DJ Steve “Chip-Chop” Gonzalez, who has collaborated with

Madonna, Rihanna, and Bruno Mars.

The Iconic House of Ninja and their dance crew are the royal descendants of the

Godfather of Vogue, Willi Ninja, from NYC. For the newbie, check out Pose on

Hulu, a four-time Emmy award-winning mini-series and Legendary on HBO Max,

to brush up. Ballroom is a tradition that originated in the Black and Latino

LGBTQ+ community that was excluded from the “primarily white” drag scene.

These safe-houses protected LGBTQ+ artists against the bigotry and violence of

their families and communities but simultaneously created a unique dance and

fashion tradition. Since then, Ballroom has spread all over the world and now to

Roanoke. Be there for this breathtaking event and for a mixer at Hotel Roanoke.