× Expand Dr Pepper Park Prince Tribute: Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones return to Dr Pepper Park

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

The Beautiful Ones are New England's premier PRINCE tribute band. Dressed 2 the 9's, Dean Ford embodies PRINCE with every fiber of his being, giving you a show as close as you will ever get to the real thing. Ford and company perform all the hits you know and love, including the "Purple Rain" album in its entirety. But, it's more than just the songs. He's got the look, the moves, and the sounds down jaw-droppingly well. So well, you'll forget it's only a tribute.

It all started in 2012, when Dean Ford and his musician friends put on their first of many sold out tributes to the Purple One in Portland, Maine. The show, lovingly entitled "Purple Brainz" is now held annually at the prestigious, Port City Music Hall. Past shows have featured Prince and The Revolution's own keyboardist Matt "Doctor" Fink. Lately, Ford has been sticking with a rotation of his core band, The Beautiful Ones. Though, he and the band have plenty of surprises up their frilled sleeves.

Hear - and see - for yourself what it sounds like when Dean Ford's doves cry.

Ticket Prices

Advance: $22.00

Day of: $25.00

VIP Patio: $40.00

VIP Skybox:$55.00

