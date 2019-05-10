Prince Tribute: Dean Ford & The Beautiful

Dressed 2 the 9's, Dean Ford embodies PRINCE with every fiber of his being, giving you a show as close as you will ever get to the real thing. Ford and company perform all the hits you know and love, including the “Purple Rain” album in its entirety. But, it's more than just the songs. He's got the look, the moves, and the sounds down jaw­droppingly well. So well, you'll forget it's only a tribute. It all started in 2011, when Dean Ford and his musician friends put on their first of many sold out tributes to the Purple One in Portland, Maine. The show lovingly entitled "Purple Brainz" has been held annually at Port City Music Hall every Halloween for 5 years. Though, due to increased demand, has since moved up to the historic, 1,800 capacity, State Theatre. Past shows have featured Prince and The Revolution’s own keyboardist Matt “Doctor” Fink. Lately, Ford has been sticking with a rotation of his core band, The Beautiful Ones. Though, he and the band have plenty of surprises up their frilled sleeves.