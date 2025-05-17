Printmaking with Zoe

to

Second Cafe 813 5th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Come join us for our summer printmaking series! Classes will be held at Second Cafe from 3-5pm, on 5/17, 6/21, 7/19, and 8/23. Check out the link below for the sign up form and more info. Hope to see you there!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
to
