Printmaking with Zoe
Second Cafe 813 5th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Zoe Aust
Printmaking Class Flyer
Printmaking with Zoe flyer. Summer printmaking classes at Second Cafe
Come join us for our summer printmaking series! Classes will be held at Second Cafe from 3-5pm, on 5/17, 6/21, 7/19, and 8/23. Check out the link below for the sign up form and more info. Hope to see you there!
Follow us on Instagram at zoe.aust and second.cafe to connect and for more updates!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpVuKQAsac5ZYVf1LL3jXWvqYu-3uq14Qtd35-UqzVVzA2Xg/viewform
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops