× Expand Zoe Aust Printmaking Class Flyer Printmaking with Zoe flyer. Summer printmaking classes at Second Cafe

Come join us for our summer printmaking series! Classes will be held at Second Cafe from 3-5pm, on 5/17, 6/21, 7/19, and 8/23. Check out the link below for the sign up form and more info. Hope to see you there!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpVuKQAsac5ZYVf1LL3jXWvqYu-3uq14Qtd35-UqzVVzA2Xg/viewform