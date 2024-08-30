× Expand Dr Pepper Park Facebook Event Cover - 8 Priscilla Block at Dr Pepper Park

Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series featuring Priscilla Block

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting, and catchy melodies. Her gregarious personality and engaging stage presence have captured fans across the U.S. and abroad. Priscilla’s honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound.”

Priscilla has been featured in The New York Times, Billboard, USA Today Network, and PEOPLE Magazine among others, appeared on national TV programs including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall Show, ACM Honors, CMT Music Awards, and more. Recognized by the ACMs with a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and by CMT for Breakthrough Video of the Year, Priscilla has commandeered her place in country music with her rabid fan base and unmitigated honesty in songs like “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.” Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification. She has surpassed more than 665 million digital streams and counting with tracks like "Just About Over You," "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know," and Top 15 charting hit, "My Bar," all featured on her major label debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, which was included on The New York Times list of Best Albums of 2022. Priscilla also celebrated her first No. 1 on country radio with “You, Me, and Whiskey,” a Gold-certified hit with country star Justin Moore. For more information, visit www.PriscillaBlock.com.

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

A video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. www.DrPepperPark.com