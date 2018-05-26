Private rail car excursion

The Washington D.C. Chapter National Railway Historical Society is offering THE WASHINGTON SPECIAL, a Memorial Day Weekend rail trip to Washington, D.C., aboard the classic Pullman private railroad car, Dover Harbor.. This two-day trip departs from the Roanoke Amtrak station on Saturday morning, May 26, and returns from Washington Sunday evening, May 27. The round trip rail transportation includes meals, snacks and beverages while en route. Enjoy all of the comforts and charm of private rail car travel aboard the Chapter’s classic Pullman car. The trip schedule involves an overnight stay in Washington (lodging not included), providing ample time to sample the city's attractions..