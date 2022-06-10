Proceeds for Poverty Massive 2 Day Sale

× Expand cs sale

Proceeds for Poverty is a massive 2-day sale in Roanoke, VA where 100% of the proceeds help people in need here and around the world. We invite you to shop a huge variety of items held in the Family Life Center (gym) at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church. We have kitchen items, Appliances, Bed & Bath, kids toys, Furniture, Electronics, Mane Cave, Tools, Home Decor, Outdoor Patio, and so muxh more. Doors open at 9 am and you're not going to want to miss this event...

Hours

Friday, June 10, 2022 , 9:00am-7:00pm

Saturday, June 11, 2022 , 9:00am-3:00pm