Join us for an evening of fashion!

The Taubman is proud to host this community event celebrating wearable art with Fashionista Roanoke. This event is free and open to the public; a suggested donation of $10 a person is appreciated.

Fashionista Roanoke is an aspiring non-profit organization that brings fashion shows and other related events to the Roanoke Valley, their goal is to provide charity through fashion! They raise donations at their community events to support local charities of the Roanoke Valley.

Mark your calendar for an evening of entertainment with the Project Roanoke Contest and Fashion Show!

Benefits go to Katie's Place!

Interested in participating in the Project Roanoke Contest? Visit the link below to register!

https://projectroanoke.blogspot.com/p/entry-form.html?fbclid=IwAR3OvytgJ7O26Q2YeV4IQdMAvbhWlCiL3zlha5xNz-5n7mxpieD6-QRYBU8

Entry Fee:

18 and under: $10.00

18 and over: $20.00

Groups and Organizations: $30.00

The deadline to register will be Saturday, June 15th, 2019.

Sponsors include Queen Bee Marketing, LLC and Hampton Inn & Suites Roanoke-Downtown