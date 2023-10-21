PSVa Family Fun Day

× Expand Postpartum Support Virginia Shelanesrun_ffdDRAFT - 1 Family Fun Day Flyer

A family-friendly event with face painting, food, crafts, lawn games, a 50/50 raffle, and more! A fundraiser for Shelane's Fund, which provides grants to individuals so that they can access perinatal mental healthcare. Individuals can also register for Shelane's Run and pick up their packets at the event.