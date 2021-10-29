× Expand Q-99 2021 Pumpkinfest

Q99’s 21st annual PUMPKINFEST is Friday, October 29 from 5:30pm-8:30pm at the Salem Farmer’s Market! Admission is only $5 at the gate & kids 15 & under are free. Lots of fun for the whole family like Inflatables, Sand Art, Carnival Games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs Pumpkin carving contest & sale and a kids costume contest… with PRIZES. AND… a very special Trick or Treat Zone brought to you by the Bank of Botetourt! Event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck and live music from Domino!