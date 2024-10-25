Pumpkinfest
to
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Q99
Pumpkinfest 2024 Flyer - 1
Pumpkinfest 2024
Join us on Friday, October 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Salem Farmers Market for the 24th annual Pumpkinfest! Admission is only $5 at the gate and kids 15 and under are FREE! Lots of fun for the whole family including inflatables, sand art, carnival games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs pumpkin carving contest, kids costume contest, and a very special Trick or Treat Zone. The event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, and live music.
Band: Five Dollar Shake
Charity: Special Olympics Area 8
Cost: $5, kids 15 and under are FREE
Activities: $5 unlimited activities wristband
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Food Truck: Dale's Diner Express, The Tailgate, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, Kettle Cooker Express
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Sponsored by: Q99