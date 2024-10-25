× Expand Q99 Pumpkinfest 2024 Flyer - 1 Pumpkinfest 2024

Join us on Friday, October 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Salem Farmers Market for the 24th annual Pumpkinfest! Admission is only $5 at the gate and kids 15 and under are FREE! Lots of fun for the whole family including inflatables, sand art, carnival games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs pumpkin carving contest, kids costume contest, and a very special Trick or Treat Zone. The event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, and live music.

Band: Five Dollar Shake

Charity: Special Olympics Area 8

Cost: $5, kids 15 and under are FREE

Activities: $5 unlimited activities wristband

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Food Truck: Dale's Diner Express, The Tailgate, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, Kettle Cooker Express

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Sponsored by: Q99