× Expand Q99 23rd Annual Pumpkinfest

The 23rd annual Pumpkinfest is Friday, October 27 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Salem Farmer's Market. Admission is only $5 at the gate and kids 15 and under are free. Lots of fun for the whole family including inflatables, sand art, carnival games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs pumpkin carving contest, kids costume contest, and a very special Trick or Treat Zone. The event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, and live music.

Band: 5 Dollar Shake

Charity: Special Olympics

Cost: $5, kids 15 and under are free

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Food Truck: The Tailgate, Dale’s Diner Express, Kettle Cooker Express, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Sponsored by: Q99