Pumpkinfest
to
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Q99
23rd Annual Pumpkinfest
The 23rd annual Pumpkinfest is Friday, October 27 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Salem Farmer's Market. Admission is only $5 at the gate and kids 15 and under are free. Lots of fun for the whole family including inflatables, sand art, carnival games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs pumpkin carving contest, kids costume contest, and a very special Trick or Treat Zone. The event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, and live music.
Band: 5 Dollar Shake
Charity: Special Olympics
Cost: $5, kids 15 and under are free
Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
Food Truck: The Tailgate, Dale’s Diner Express, Kettle Cooker Express, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Sponsored by: Q99