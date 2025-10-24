× Expand Q99 Pumpkinfest 2025

The 25th annual Pumpkinfest, presented by John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem, is Friday, October 24 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Salem Farmer's Market. Admission is only $5 at the gate and kids 15 and under are free. Lots of fun for the whole family including inflatables, sand art, carnival games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs Jack O' Lantern patch, kids costume contest, and a very special Trick or Treat Zone. The event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, and live music.

Band: The Dundies

Charity: Special Olympics Area 8

Cost: $5, kids 15 and under are free

Activities: $5 unlimited activities wristband

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Food Truck: Dales Diner, The Tailgate, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, and Kettle Cooker Express

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Sponsored by: Q99, John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem, Kroger, Fisher Insurance Services, Impact Title and Settlement