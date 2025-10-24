Pumpkinfest
Pumpkinfest 2025
The 25th annual Pumpkinfest, presented by John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem, is Friday, October 24 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Salem Farmer's Market. Admission is only $5 at the gate and kids 15 and under are free. Lots of fun for the whole family including inflatables, sand art, carnival games, the Surgeons vs. Chefs Jack O' Lantern patch, kids costume contest, and a very special Trick or Treat Zone. The event benefits the Special Olympics Area 8. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, and live music.
Band: The Dundies
Charity: Special Olympics Area 8
Cost: $5, kids 15 and under are free
Activities: $5 unlimited activities wristband
Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
Food Truck: Dales Diner, The Tailgate, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, and Kettle Cooker Express
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Sponsored by: Q99, John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem, Kroger, Fisher Insurance Services, Impact Title and Settlement