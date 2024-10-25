Pumpkins and Pastels Lunchtime Workshop

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Enjoy a creative lunch hour with our new Pumpkins and Pastels workshop!

Guided by professional artist-educators, you’ll focus on layering soft pastels to create a sense of light and contrast.

Using a lovely still life pumpkin scene as our inspiration, we will learn how pastels velvety soft texture is a perfect material for subtle blending and opaque looks.

All materials provided – you’ll walk away with original new artwork that you can gift to a loved one or use to liven up your fall decor!

Registration required.

Members $16 | General Public $20

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
