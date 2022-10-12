Punch Brothers are mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Gabe Witcher. Their accolades include a Grammy® for Best Folk Album for their 2018 release, All Ashore, and praise from the media, including The Washington Post, which said, "With enthusiasm and experimentation, Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart."

Punch Brothers formed in 2006. Their first Nonesuch record, Punch, was released in 2008 and combined elements of the band's many musical interests. In 2009, they began a residency at New York City's intimate Lower East Side club The Living Room, trying out new songs and ultimately spawning Antifogmatic (2010). In 2012, the band released Who's Feeling Young Now?, which Q magazine praised for its "astonishing, envelope-pushing vision," while Rolling Stone said, "The acoustic framework dazzles -- wild virtuosity used for more than just virtuosity." Their 2015 album, the T Bone Burnett-produced The Phosphorescent Blues, addresses with straight-up poignancy and subversive humor, the power and the pitfalls of our super-connected world.

“WITH ENTHUSIASM AND EXPERIMENTATION, PUNCH BROTHERS TAKE BLUEGRASS TO ITS NEXT EVOLUTIONARY STAGE, DRAWING EQUAL INSPIRATION FROM THE BRAIN AND THE HEART.” -THE WASHINGTON POST