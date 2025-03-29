× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth Puppapalooza

The Virginia Museum of Transportation is going to the dogs Saturday March 29 from 10am-3pm. Make sure to bring your furry friends and join us for our second annual Puppapalooza, featuring on-site pet adoptions with Franklin County Humane Society, Resource and Foster Pet Parent Booth with RVSPCA, live music with The Ella Folk Duo, giveaways, kids craft stations and more! NEW for 2025 is our dog agility course, giant outdoor games and pickleball court, DIY dog collar and matching friendship bracelet station and pup cup station. Complementary BAD pet portraits will be available from 12-2pm as well!

Don’t forget to enter your pup in our Community Dog Show followed by our hot dog eating contest with Dirty Water Dogs from 11am-12pm on our Rail Yard Stage! All additional activities and contest registrations are included in your regular admission price while supplies last. Excludes individual vendor purchases.