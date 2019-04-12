Wound Tight (Landing Pad Stage)

Bio:

With an emphasis on traditional bluegrass music, strong vocals, and recently added original material, WoundTight lives up to their name. Formed in Southwest Virginia, the band plays an energetic bluegrass style intended for all audiences.

WoundTight’s unique sound brings forth innovative and sophisticated renderings of their traditional bluegrass roots. Since 2013, their energetic bluegrass style has captured the attention of fans and judges alike, establishing a name for themselves for playing great straight up traditional bluegrass, gospel bluegrass, and classic country tunes with a bluegrass twist.

In 2014 they released their first self-titled album “WoundTight”. Since this release, they have gone on to perform at many music venues and festivals.

2017 was a momentous year for the band with the release their second project "No More Rain" featuring original material, produced by Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes.

The band continues to perform at a number of respected music festivals and venues each year. If you enjoy tradition, but are also attracted to new original material, follow WoundTight as they continue their musical journey while maintaining ties to their traditional roots.