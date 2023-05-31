Puppy Pals: Comedic Stunt Dog Show

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is a hilarious presentation for the whole family & the dog lover in all of us as seen on TV's America's Got Talent!

Featuring mostly rescued dogs, Puppy Pals is an over-the-top tale of what can happen when humans and animals come together in kindness, comedy, compassion and cooperation.

Info

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family, This & That
Google Calendar - Puppy Pals: Comedic Stunt Dog Show - 2023-05-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Puppy Pals: Comedic Stunt Dog Show - 2023-05-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Puppy Pals: Comedic Stunt Dog Show - 2023-05-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Puppy Pals: Comedic Stunt Dog Show - 2023-05-31 19:00:00 ical