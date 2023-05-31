Puppy Pals: Comedic Stunt Dog Show
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Jefferson Center
The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is a hilarious presentation for the whole family & the dog lover in all of us as seen on TV's America's Got Talent!
Featuring mostly rescued dogs, Puppy Pals is an over-the-top tale of what can happen when humans and animals come together in kindness, comedy, compassion and cooperation.
