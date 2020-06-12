Pure Prairie League

2020 marks their 50th year as a band. Best known for their iconic #1 hit “Aimee,” Top 10 hits “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” “I’ll Fix Your Flat Tire Merle” and “Early Mornin’ Riser,” along with their classic Norman Rockwell inspired cowboy album covers, PPL bridged the gap between country and rock. Original members Mike Reilly (bass, vocals) and David Cahl (pedal steel) are joined by Donnie Clark (guitar, vocals), Randy Harper (keyboards, vocals) and Scott Thompson (drums, vocals).