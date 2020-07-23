Puttin' on the Ritz

to Google Calendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00

Peaks of Otter Lodge Mile Post 86 Blue Ridge Parkway, Bedford County, Virginia 24523

Enjoy a summer night of grand fashion at our Puttin’ on the Ritz, Roaring ‘20s-themed celebration. Come as a flapper or just as you are. Dress as a gangster or your favorite silent screen star.

A dinner only rate is also available.

Package includes:

  • Room accommodations
  • Reception hour
  • Dinner party
  • Souvenir photo
  • Dancing to music of the era

Info

Peaks of Otter Lodge Mile Post 86 Blue Ridge Parkway, Bedford County, Virginia 24523
to Google Calendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Puttin' on the Ritz - 2020-07-23 17:00:00