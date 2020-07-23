Puttin' on the Ritz
Peaks of Otter Lodge Mile Post 86 Blue Ridge Parkway, Bedford County, Virginia 24523
Enjoy a summer night of grand fashion at our Puttin’ on the Ritz, Roaring ‘20s-themed celebration. Come as a flapper or just as you are. Dress as a gangster or your favorite silent screen star.
A dinner only rate is also available.
Package includes:
- Room accommodations
- Reception hour
- Dinner party
- Souvenir photo
- Dancing to music of the era
