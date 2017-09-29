Q&A with Author Daniel Alarcon

Alarcón is a Peruvian-American author whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, Harper’s, Granta, and Virginia Quarterly Review. His debut novel, Lost City Radio, was named a Best Book of the Year by critics across the country, and eventually translated into over a dozen languages. At Night We Walk in Circles, his most recent novel, was a finalist for the 2014 PEN/Faulkner Foundation Award. He has also written a collection of short stories, War by Candlelight. In 2012, Alarcón cofounded the Spanish language podcast Radio Ambulante, the first to cover Latin America with long-form narrative radio journalism, which NPR picked up in 2016. Currently, he is an assistant professor of broadcast journalism at Columbia Journalism School.

