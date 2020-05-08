× Expand Dr Pepper Park Queen Tribute: Absolute Queen is coming to Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Experience the hyper-realistic sights and sounds of what a Queen concert was like in the early 1980s, filled with all of the many hits, incredible vocals, stories about Queen and the songs, costume changes, and high energy sing along songs that will lift you off your seat!

Absolute Queen is an amazing realistic Queen show that replicates the songs and effects and music note for note live. Lead Singer and Welshman Martyn Jenkins fronted the European Touring Queen show "Night at the Opera" for years in Europe, playing for The Queen Fan Club and performing for Brian May and Roger Taylor. The band also features Chris Kinder on percussion well known for playing and touring and recording music for Jon Oliva the mastermind behind Trans-Siberian Orchestra. All members also perform in top tribute shows and the band itself can become 4 other tributes!

The band has spent hundreds of hours in the studio and you will hear exact multiple harmonies live that you hear on the real Queen records but sung by Absolute Queen. Their attention to detail is astounding and you have to experience them performing Bohemian Rhapsody live to truly appreciate the incredible performance of this masterpiece song as Queen envisioned it.

With the massive success of the Bohemian Rhapsody film breathing new life and notoriety into Queen's music, Absolute Queen will perform every song from the film and many more deep cuts and hits as well like Best Friend, Keep Yourself Alive, We Are The Champions, Love Of My Life, Play The Game, Another Ones Bites the Dust just to name a few.

Ticket Prices

Advance GA: $18.00

VIP Patio: $30.00

VIP Skybox: $45.00

Rooftop deck with access to a private cash bar & bathroom. The Skybox is not handicap accessible. These tickets offer the best views at the park!