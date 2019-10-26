Quiana Lynell

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

In 2017, Quiana Lynell made her salient mark on the jazz-and-beyond musical world as a wise, heartfelt, warm vocalist whose voice is singular in its soul, intensity, ecstasy and outright spiritual courage. She played with her trio at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival which led to her performing in Poland with trumpeter Terence Blanchard’s Spike Lee tribute with a 75-piece orchestra. READ MORE at quianalynell.com

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
540.345.2550
