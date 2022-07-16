Quiet Riot at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand n/a Quiet Riot MacKid Quiet Riot

The Critically Acclaimed QUIET RIOT Documentary "Well Now You're Here, There's No Way Back" recommended by ROLLING STONE and spent 2 years in rotation on SHOWTIME Performing the Hits:

Legendary bassist and Metal Health founding member RUDY SARZO has returned to the band after almost a 20 year absence. As per the wishes of Frankie Banali who passed away in 2020, and the Banali estate QUIET RIOT continues its historic journey in 2022. The lineup is composed of QUIET RIOT guitarist ALEX GROSSI, vocalist JIZZY PEARL and is now joined by Type O Negative drummer JOHNNY KELLY. QUIET RIOT is a rock & roll phenomenon. Famously described as the first heavy metal band to

top the pop chart at #1 on Billboard magazine, the Los Angeles quartet became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album Metal Health. The story of QUIET RIOT begins in 1980 when Kevin DuBrow formed a new band under his own name, working with Frankie Banali and a variety of musicians over the next few years before signing with Pasha/CBS Records, reverting back to the QUIET RIOT moniker, and entering the studio with new guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Chuck Wright to start work on a new album. The year was 1982 and, following Randy Rhoads' well-documented death, former henchman Rudy Sarzo left Ozzy, replacing Chuck Wright who is the bass player on record for both the "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go" tracks, to complete the lineup and sessions for what would become 1983's Metal Health. Driven by the irresistible double whammy of the title track's muscular bass line and a raucous rendition of the old Slade chestnut "Cum on Feel the Noize," the album stormed up the U.S. charts, duly reaching the number one spot and going platinum five times over in the process at that time. The sales of Metal Health have now exceeded the 10 million mark worldwide to date.